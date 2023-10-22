Deer Park police are asking for help locating a man with mild intellectual disabilities who went missing.

Brandon Anderson, 29, was last seen in the area of 3600 Windsor Drive in Deer Park in the early morning hours on Saturday.

According to the Texas Center for Missing, Anderson has a mild intellectual disability and it is not common for him to be away from home.

Anderson is described as 6 feet four inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen in a green jacket and black pants.

If you have any information on Brandon or know his whereabouts call Deer Park Police Department at 281-479-1511.