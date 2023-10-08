article

A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly woman last seen in Missouri City on Saturday.

Missouri City police are searching for 78-year-old Brenda Yarbrough Jones who was last seen walking in the 3900 clock of Panorama Drive in the Quail Valley subdivision in Missouri City. Jones is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Jones is described as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She was last wearing black leggings, a loose fitting black shirt and black socks. It is unsure what kind of shoes.

Officials say Jones has a heart-shaped birthmark on her left hand and missing several front teeth.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.