Houston police are searching for a missing man. 36-year-old John Goza, who was last seen leaving the 300 block of North Carolina Street.

John Goza, missing since September, Houston PD

Officials say he was last contacted back in September.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Anyone with information related to the location of Goza, should contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.