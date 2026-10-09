The Brief Alfred Sanchez, 80, has been missing for five months after leaving home in his gold Ford Escape on May 5. His family says there have been no confirmed sightings, credit card activity or traffic camera hits involving his vehicle. His family is not giving up hope and is asking for the public's help finding him.



Five months after an 80-year-old man disappeared, his family says there's still no sign of him, but they're not giving up hope that he'll be found.

FOX 26's Denise Middleton spoke with Alfred Sanchez's stepson about their search for answers and the mystery surrounding his disappearance.

80-year-old man missing for 5 months

What we know:

On May 5, Sanchez left home in his 2012 gold Ford Escape.

His stepson, Ron Doyle, says Sanchez went to Walmart that day to pick up a few things but never made it back home.

"Maybe he got turned around and ended up in Sugar Land. We're not sure," Doyle said.

The last known image of Sanchez shows him near Highway 6 and Sugar Land Town Square.

"He always said, 'If I can find Highway 6, I can get my way around town,' which is why I think he was there," Doyle said.

Since then, there's been no credit card activity, no confirmed sightings and not even a hit from his vehicle on traffic cameras.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear what happened to Sanchez after he was last seen near Sugar Land Town Square or where he and his vehicle might be.

Doyle says Texas EquuSearch also joined the search but found no sign of him.

"EquuSearch came out and searched. There's a lot of little ponds and things around Sugar Land. They did drones and radar and didn't find anything either," Doyle said.

Family continues searching for missing man

The backstory:

Doyle says Sanchez had been experiencing early signs of dementia and was living at the Lone Star Senior Living retirement community.

His family had also taken his car keys after previous instances when he got lost.

"So we don't even know how he got an extra pair of keys, and that's interesting," Doyle said.

What they're saying:

His family is still searching for answers, hoping someone has seen Sanchez.

Several digital billboards are now displaying his picture and information.

"When somebody goes missing, you don't think about it. But there's just so much, there's just no closure," Doyle said.

Sanchez's family says he grew up in League City, so they aren't ruling out the possibility that he could be there.

Search for Alfred Sanchez: How you can help

What you can do:

Anyone with information about where Sanchez might be is asked to call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.