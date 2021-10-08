Missing 61-year-old Houston man last seen Monday

article

A missing 61-year-old man who was last seen Monday is in urgent need of his medication, Texas EquuSearch says.

Abel Flores Gomez was reportedly last seen leaving on foot from the 7900 block of Bellaire in an unknown direction.

According to Texas EquuSearch, he has a serious medical condition that affects his balance and ability to walk, and he needs his medication.

He was wearing a gray Star Wars t-shirt with the word "Chewbacca" printed on the front, gray shorts and black shoes.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’4" tall, 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you can call the Houston Police Department at (832)394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

