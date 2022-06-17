Missing 11-year-old girl last seen in northwest Houston

article

Houston PD is asking for your help in finding an 11-year-old girl is missing out of northwest Houston on Thursday.

Sonciary Gist was last seen leaving the 5300 block of W. Gulf Bank Rd. in the Acres Homes / Inwood area headed in an unknown direction of travel.

The girl was last seen wearing a PJ shirt, black jogging shorts, and red shoes. She also had her hair tied into two pigtails.

Sonciary is described as 5'3", weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, and medium complexion.

Any information concerning the missing juvenile should be referred to Houston Police patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.