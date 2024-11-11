Michelin Guide to Texas restaurants to be announced Monday

On Monday, Michelin will hold a ceremony to announce its first ever guide to Texas restaurants.

The prestigious guide sent anonymous reviewers to restaurants in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio.

A ceremony to reveal which restaurants will receive a coveted Michelin star will be held Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in downtown Houston.

The process takes several months for inspectors to select and award Michelin Stars. A restaurant can receive a one star, two star or three-star rating.

Michelin also has special distinctions for restaurants that offer great food at moderate prices.

There's a sustainability Green Star award as well.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, expressed enthusiasm for Texas's addition.

"The Texas culinary scene has proven to be an exhilarating one, with multicultural influences, homegrown ingredients, and talent that is rich in ambition," he said.

Michelin is the same company as the one that makes tires.

At the turn of the 20th century, the company published a restaurant guide in France to encourage trips so they could sell tires.

Related article

What does a Michelin Star mean?

Michelin Guide coming to 5 Texas cities

For the first time, Michelin, the most recognized rating system for restaurants in the world, will add Texas eateries to its guide. The focus won't just be on expensive restaurants that few people can afford.

Restaurants can receive a one, two or three-star rating, with three being the highest.

Here's what they mean, according to Michelin.

One MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavors are prepared to a consistently high standard.

Two MICHELIN Stars are awarded when the personality and talent of the chef are evident in their expertly crafted dishes; their food is refined and inspired.

Three MICHELIN Stars is our highest award, given for the superlative cooking of chefs at the peak of their profession; their cooking is elevated to an art form and some of their dishes are destined to become classics.