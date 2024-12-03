Capital murder suspect arrested in alleged deadly drug deal

A suspect has been arrested and charged for murdering a man, allegedly due to a drug deal, according to Harris County law enforcement.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports Michael Thymes faces a capital murder charge for shooting 35-year-old Jose Isabel de la Cruz to death in August 2024.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Units with the sheriff's offices responded to a major crash in the 6400 block of SIerra Blanca and found Cruz dead from gunshot wounds.

Harris County Sheriff's Office officials heard from witnesses who said they heard gunshots and saw the victim speed through the parking lot before crashing.