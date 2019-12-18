Metro bus crashes into light pole in downtown Houston

article

Eleven Metro bus operators were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shuttle bus crashed into a light pole in downtown Houston.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Commerce and Fannin around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Metro police, 26 bus operators were being shuttled to their garage when the bus crashed into a light pole. Another car was also involved in the crash.

Officials say 17 of the people on the bus sustained some type of injury and 11 were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.