Meteorite spotted by 2 aircraft in South Texas, 'loud boom' heard in the area

A meteorite is causing quite the chaos in South Texas. That's after two aircraft reported seeing the meteorite west of McAllen, Texas on Wednesday night.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said on Twitter, "was informed by my Federal partners that Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two aircrafts that they saw a meteorite west of McAllen."

Guerra added that it's unclear where the exact point of impact occurred.

The Alton Police Department said on Facebook, that their communications center received multiple calls regarding what sounded like a ‘loud explosion’ heard throughout the city after 5 p.m. They added several neighboring jurisdictions received similar calls and also investigating the matter.

No reports of any damage in the area has been received by authorities.

