The Texas City Police Department is looking for information regarding three men suspected of robbing a Dollar Tree on Monday on the 3400 block of Palmart Hwy.

Police say three men robbed the store with guns and demanding money.

The clerk told police they had given the men money from the register and the men ran out of the store. Police say no one was hurt during the robbery.

A woman who was seen on camera during the robbery is also wanted for questioning.

Police are asking if you have any information about the three men or know the location of the female witness to contact Detective B. Berg at (409) 643-5820.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted to Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.