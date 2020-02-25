Men drive to Houston hospital after shooting; 1 dead

article

Police say one man has died and another is in unknown condition after they drove up to a Houston hospital with gunshot wounds.

Two men arrived at LBJ Hospital in a pickup truck at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a passenger in the truck has died. The driver was shot in the face and is in unknown condition.

Investigators are trying to determine where the shooting actually occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers.

