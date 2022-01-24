Men drag dead body into Irish post office, seeking the deceased's pension

A pair of suspects in Ireland brought a 66-year-old dead man into a post office in a botched attempt to collect the deceased’s pension.

Police in Ireland are investigating the disturbing incident, which took place in the town of Carlow this past Friday, the Associated Press reported.

Prior to the bizarre incident in Ireland, one of the suspects apparently inquired at the post office about collecting a pension payout.

Then, after being told the pensioner’s presence was required, the man along with a second suspect allegedly returned with a dead body in tow.

However, when staff questioned the two men, they fled — leaving the body of the dead man behind, the AP reported, citing The Irish Times.

"It’s just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that," Carlow Mayor Ken Murnane said of the incident.

"It beggars belief. It’s like a Hitchcock movie."

The deceased man was apparently alive earlier in the day. He did not die suddenly while at the post office around 11 a.m., according to reports.

The two suspects who took the deceased man to the post office are said to be in their 30s and were known to the man who passed away.

The suspects reportedly told authorities the man was alive when they left his home.

Potential charges against the suspects involve attempted fraud and failure to notify authorities of a death.

Ireland’s national police force, the Garda Siochana, would not discuss details of the case, but it said officers were investigating the circumstances surrounding the "unexplained death of an elderly male" in the Carlow area, AP noted.

The police force said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of the man’s death.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.