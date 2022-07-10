Memorial monument dedicated to Sgt. Kaila Sullivan killed in line of duty

article

It's been nearly three years since Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was killed while trying to arrest a suspect, and a memorial monument was established Saturday in honor of her memory.

PREVIOUS: Nassau Bay community mourns loss of Sgt. Kaila Sullivan after hit and run

The Nassau Bay PD officer was one of several officers who pulled over Tavores Henderson, 21, back in Dec. 2019. Henderson was wanted on a warrant for domestic violence and while trying to arrest him, a struggle ensued, where he managed to get back into his car and drive off.

Authorities said Henderson hit Sgt. Sullivan as he fled the scene. He was arrested following a two-day search and remains in Harris County jail on a $999,999 bond facing a Capital Murder of a Police Officer charge.

RELATED: Funeral service held for fallen Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

A service was held to unveil the memorial Saturday with Sgt. Sullivan's wife, Tracey Sullivan in attendance among several notable guests; including Nassau Bay PD Chief Tim Cromie, State Senator Larry Taylor, and Harris Co. Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

Henderson's trial date has not yet been set, but a hearing in the case is set for July 19.