Funeral service to be held for fallen Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

A law enforcement motorcade escorted the body of murdered Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan to the funeral home in Friendswood Friday afternoon.

Hearts are heavy in Nassau Bay, where a Tuesday night on the job for Sgt. Kaila Sullivan turned into a such a devastating tragedy. She was hit and killed by a fleeing suspect’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

Sheriff’s officials tell FOX 26 their honor guard has been working closely with Sgt. Sullivan’s family to plan her funeral.

Sgt. Sullivan's body was draped in an American flag as her heartbroken wife, son, and members of her Sisters Eternal motorcycle club looked on, joined by the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS, and of course, her brothers in blue at the Nassau Bay Police Department.

Kaila Marie Sullivan, 43, of Friendswood, Texas passed away on Tuesday, December 10. She was born November 8, 1976, to Brent K. Sullivan and Sheri M. Albright Sullivan in Conroe, Texas.

The 43-year-old sergeant leaves behind her spouse after just getting married last summer, her 15-year-old son, and countless sisters and brothers in blue who are left heartbroken.

Sgt. Sullivan’s 16th anniversary with Nassau Bay would have been two days after Christmas. Even the smallest of residents in the city, which is less than 5,000 people and only 14 police officers, are grieving her loss.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Kaila’s memory to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Association.