Memorial Hermann quarantines employees after contact with positive COVID-19 patients

Memorial Hermann has learned that a small number of patients who were screened at their facilities for COVID-19 over the last several weeks have tested positive for the infection and are quarantining some healthcare workers in response.

These patients are being cared for under both the Memorial Hermann Health System infection control and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) protocols and are in stable condition.

Memorial Hermann asked 11 healthcare workers who were in direct contact with one of the confirmed patients to self-quarantine for 14 days, as recommended by the CDC. Only one of the healthcare workers is exhibiting minor symptoms, but all have been or will be tested for COVID-19 and their conditions are currently being monitored.

During an initial visit to a Memorial Hermann facility, one of the confirmed cases did not present with symptoms, relevant travel or potential exposure that would have immediately prompted CDC testing protocols. Three days later, and once it was known that passengers on the Egypt cruise had been exposed to COVID-19, one of the patients returned to one of the facilities and was tested. The potential exposure to healthcare workers was related to the first visit only.

