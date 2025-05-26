Memorial Day weekend sales: Finding the best deals to save money

The Brief Shoppers take advantage of Memorial Day weekend sales to beat rising prices from tariffs. Sales are offered on mattresses, furniture, home appliances, spring time apparel. Airfare and hotel prices are also lower.



Memorial Day Weekend is known for big sales. But what's really a good deal, and what should you wait to buy?

Many people are looking to use the Memorial Day Weekend sales to save money and beat the expected higher prices from tariffs this summer.

We talked with money-saving expert Andrea Woroch about what's good to buy right now. She says you'll find 30% to 40% off mattresses, furniture, home appliances, and springtime apparel.

Memorial Day savings

What you can do:

"Look for those sales and use a coupon code on top os it to stretch it further. You can go to a site like Coupon Cabin. They organize by store name. Also, earn cash back or rewards if you use a browser extension like Fetch. They’ll give you points, which you can then redeem for gift cards. This could give you a boost if you put that toward a future purchase, if you're earning that cash back or rewards for the purchases you’re making this week," explained Woroch.

But Woroch says hold off on buying patio furniture, grills, and summer apparel. She says they'll go down more on the 4th of July and end of summer.

But if you're going to buy an expensive appliance or furniture, she suggests using a zero percent financing option, such as a Buy Now, Pay Later option if you can make the payments, or a credit card offer that offers no interest for a year or so, and sometimes a cash-back reward.

She says you can look at your options on Cardrates.com.

It may also be a good time to snap up deals on summer travel.

Due to lower demand, travel experts say prices are down right now on airfare and hotels.

"To really save on a summer trip, you have to be flexible. So, rather than picking a specific date or destination, be open to different options, and see what’s on sale out there. You can go to a travel site like TravelZoo. They’ll list different deals and destinations. Or Hotels.com or the HotelTonight app to see what sales they have at different destinations that you have been thinking of traveling to," said Woroch.