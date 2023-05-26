The Memorial Day holiday weekend brings the 'unofficial' start to summer, and a lot of people are expected to take advantage of the time off. AAA says 42.3 million travelers should be the third-most for Memorial Day since the agency started counting in 2000.

On the long weekend, a road trip will be the way to go for the vast majority of travelers looking to get away. AAA says more than 37 million people are expected to drive 50 miles, or more, for the holiday, up 6% over last year. "We are seeing numbers slightly above pre-pandemic levels," says Daniel Armbruster of AAA Texas, "Certainly if you're driving, flying or taking a cruise, it's going to be busy."

Part of the crowd comes from post-pandemic demand to get away. Relatively affordable gas prices will also inspire drivers. The Harris County average sits at $3.05 a gallon. "Lower gas prices are going to incentivize some people to take a road trip. They're more than a dollar lower than they were a year ago, and Texas has some of the lowest gas prices in the country," says Armbruster.

Airports will be busy, too. Air travel is expected to be 13% above last year's levels, and most travelers heading out seem prepared for the journey. "We arrived early and are checking all of our plans to make sure we don't forget anyone," says Edith Moncava, as she and 20 family members prepared for a trip to Florida.

That goodwill will depend on whether schedules stay on time, with staffing shortages, fewer flights, and mother nature remaining as challenges for flyers. "If weather doesn't throw us a curve ball over the course of the weekend, the airlines just might be able to keep up with it," says air travel expert Janine Iannerelli.