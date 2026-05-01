Megan Thee Stallion, Habitat for Humanity partner to repair homes of older residents

The Brief Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation is joining forces with Habitat for Humanity to repair more than 30 homes for older residents across Houston and Dallas. The goal is to provide older residents with repairs such as roofing, weatherproofing, ramp installations, and more to make their homes safer. The initiative will kick off on May 2.



Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation is joining forces with Habitat for Humanity for a major initiative to repair the homes of senior citizens across Houston and Dallas.

The partnership kicks off May 2 and is part of Habitat’s "Aging in Place" program. The goal is to make sure older residents can stay in their homes safely by providing repairs such as roofing, weatherproofing, ramp installations, and more.

Repairing homes in Houston, Dallas

Starting the same day as "Megan Thee Stallion Day" in Houston, the initiative will begin in the South Park neighborhood.

This initiative will repair more than 30 homes, ensuring they are better equipped to handle natural disasters and unexpected emergencies.

"Hotties Helping" volunteers from her foundation will work alongside Habitat crews to handle everything from roofing and structural repairs to installing ramps and weatherproofing.

For one day on May 2, Habitat for Humanity is even renaming its "Let's Open the Door" campaign, which raises awareness of the housing crisis, to "Let’s Open Thee Door."

Why you should care:

According to AARP, nearly 77% of older adults say they want to remain in their homes long term. However, many of them live in housing that is either in disrepair or was never designed for mobility, accessibility, or changing health needs.

May is also Older Americans Month, and this partnership serves as a reminder that keeping our seniors safe is a job for the whole city.

Dig deeper:

For more information on how to get involved or to learn about Habitat’s local programs, visit Houston Habitat for Humanity’s website.