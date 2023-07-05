The City of Pasadena made history Wednesday, swearing in its youngest Latino councilmember.

During an interview, Emmanuel Guerrero explained how he made his dream of having more representation in office a reality. After his parents separated, Guerrero would often visit his father and noticed the unchallenged status quo.

"I always came to Pasadena and said, ‘Pasadena needs change,’" he explained. "It was the same people getting elected. And across the country, we see that our Brown and Black brothers and sisters need and deserve representation. It was time."

Representing Pasadena's District C, replacing 30-year incumbent, Don Harrison, Guerrero was sworn in ahead of Wednesday's council meeting. This after winning the election by an overwhelming number of votes.

"There's a lot of work to be done moving forward," Guerrero said. "My goal for my district going forward is to listen to the needs wants, and desires of my community, and fight for them every day in city council."

"I made a promise to my residents," he continued. "Even if I don't get what everything we need, you always have a voice on City Council through me."

Because he has big shoes to fill and equally as pressing responsibilities, Guerrero notes his history-making status as "the youngest" will hopefully encourage future community leaders.

"I'm very honored that I have this title, but I understand that also puts a lot of weight on my shoulders, saying that, that I'm the wave of new leaders," Guerrero explained. "But I don't want to be the first I want to be, I want to be the first of many to open that doors. So I understand there's a lot of eyes on me, and I'm ready to do the work for my young people wanting to run, for my Brown and Black brothers wishing to one day be up there, and for my community members."