Medical helicopter makes emergency landing on Meyerland baseball field

A medical helicopter made an emergency landing in the Meyerland area on Friday night.

Officials said it happened around 8:20 p.m. at a baseball field at Meyerland Middle School in the 10400 block of Manhattan Drive.

Photo from the scene where the helicopter made an emergency landing.

The Houston Fire Department tells FOX 26, the helicopter did have a patient during the emergency landing.

Officials stated that patient was taken via ground ambulance from the helicopter.

No injuries were reported in the landing.

