Medical examiner's report reveals Jalen Randle was shot from 'front to back'

We're learning more details following the deadly officer-involved shooting where Jalen Randle was killed back on April 27.

In the autopsy report that FOX 26 received on Wednesday, medical examiners say that Randle was shot in the neck from the "front to the back."

The shooting occurred in the 8700 block of Josie Street around 2:45 p.m.

According to police, members of the HPD Narcotics Division Tactical Team were searching for Randle, 29, who was wanted on three felony warrants.

Officers saw Randle get into the passenger seat of a vehicle, which left the location, authorities say. According to HPD, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began.

Officers reportedly performed a PIT maneuver and were able to block the vehicle’s path. The vehicle came to a stop.

The police department says Randle got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and then reached back into the vehicle.

Police say an officer gave a verbal command to Randle to show his hands, and then the officer fired one shot. Randle was struck.

In the moments leading up to the shooting, Officer Privette’s body-worn camera video shows the officer get out of the patrol vehicle holding a gun. "Hey let me see your hands," is heard, followed by a gunshot. Randle collapses to the ground.

HPD says officers began medical treatment on the suspect before he was transported by paramedics. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to HPD, at the time of the shooting, Randle had a bag, which had a gun in it.

Earlier this month, Randle’s family spoke at a press conference alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump and demanded that the body cam video of the shooting be released. They also revealed that an independent autopsy showed that Randle had been shot in the back of the neck.

Houston police chief Troy Finner issued a statement on Monday saying that Crump made a ‘false claim’ about Jalen Randle's gunshot wound saying, "We respect and understand emotions and pain that families who have lost loved ones go through during these investigations. Having said that, the family’s attorney, Mr. Ben Crump, whom I respect as an advocate for justice, is claiming Mr. Randle was shot in the back of the neck or head. That is a false statement. To publicly make such a false claim is irresponsible," Chief Finner's statement said, in part. "While official autopsy results are pending, preliminary results indicate there was one gunshot wound to the front of Mr. Randle’s neck. Mr. Crump and his team have publicly stated and used a diagram to indicate the gunshot wound was to the back of Mr. Randle’s neck. Mr. Crump should correct the false information and explain that the diagram is not part of Mr. Randle’s official autopsy. While this is only one component of a comprehensive investigation, it is necessary to correct this misinformation."