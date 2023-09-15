On August 28, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Detectives arrested 60-year-old Kelly Kolleen Horton, on charges of Theft Greater than $300,000, which is a First Degree Felony in the State of Texas.

The arrest followed an investigation that revealed Horton embezzled a staggering $794,200.00 over a four-year period from her employer. Authorities allege that Horton illicitly retained 290 payments from more than 67 different customers for her personal gain.

The investigation into Horton's financial wrongdoing was a time-consuming and intricate process, requiring dedicated efforts from detectives.

Over the span of seven months, investigators worked relentlessly to expose the elaborate trail created by Horton to conceal her fraudulent activities and misappropriation of funds from her employer.

If found guilty, Horton could face severe legal consequences, including a fine of up to $10,000 and a prison sentence ranging from five to 99 years. The charges against her underscore the seriousness of embezzlement offenses in the state of Texas.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office remains dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the community and pursuing justice in cases of financial fraud and theft. The outcome of this case will likely serve as a benchmark for future embezzlement investigations in the region.



