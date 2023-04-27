Baytown woman pleads guilty to embezzling $3 million from employer

article

A 54-year-old Baytown woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Judy M. Green admitted to embezzling over $3 million from her employer for approximately 10 years.

Officials said Green worked as an account manager for a Houston-based building and maintenance supply company.

As part of the scheme, Green submitted fraudulent invoices to induce payment from the company and pocketed the funds for personal expenses.

Ultimately, the scheme was uncovered when one of the business owners noticed a large payment to an unknown credit card company in the summer of 2022.

An audit revealed the fraud had been ongoing since 2012.

Sentencing is expected to take place on August 3. Green faces up to 20 years in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Green was permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.