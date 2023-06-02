article

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Colby Richards, who was reported missing earlier in the week, has been found safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search continues for Colby Richards last seen in The Woodlands

According to officials, Richards was found safe walking in the area of Research Forest and Kuykendahl, The Woodlands.

Authorities said Richards is being evaluated by MCHD medics and a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Mental Health Unit.

Officials added detectives will eventually speak with Richards about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, however, it will be some time before he is interviewed.