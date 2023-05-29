The search continues for a father of two who mysteriously disappeared in The Woodlands/Spring area Memorial Day Weekend.

31-year-old Colby Richards was last seen at his home on Musgrave Place on Friday.

His wife, Callie, says he typically wakes up for work around that time around 5 or 6 a.m., but that morning, when she didn't hear him getting ready, she got up and found the back gate open. Her husband was nowhere to be seen.

Callie said while Colby enjoys hiking and meditating in quiet areas from time to time, it's not part of his morning pre-work routine.

Colby is described as being 6’3,195 lbs., with blue eyes with dark blonde hair. He’s an engineer, part-time baseball coach, and a father to a 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son, who Callie says has been missing their dad.

"It’s been rough. It’s been rough," Callie said. "I can tell they know there’s stuff going on and it’s heavy for them."

"My daughter knows," she continued. "Initially, we tried to keep it quiet until we could get more information, but she knows. She’s been asking questions, like morbid questions. She’s very smart. She’s very aware of what’s going on. My son has been leeching to me."

Montgomery County Sheriff’s detectives apparently found one of Colby's Yeti tumblers along a trail near the home on Friday. But since then, there have only been a few reported sightings in the last four days.

Callie said Colby has never been diagnosed with any medical or mental health issues and has never disappeared for days like this before.

More than 50 volunteers spent Memorial Day mapping out wooded areas and looking for any clues that could lead to Colby’s whereabouts.

Jake Stovall, who leads Gulf Search and Rescue, said volunteers will continue searching through the night with thermal imaging tools, if necessary.

"It’s search and rescue, it’s not recovery. We fully believe that he’s still alive, he’s still out there, and he just needs help coming home, so that’s what we’re going to do," Stovall said.

"In 19 years, I've never seen a case like this. It’s very unique" Stovall continued. "A 31-year-old male who’s in good health, but when you get dehydrated, it changes everything,"

Anyone with information regarding Colby Richards' whereabouts are urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800, option 3 and refer to case #23A151879.