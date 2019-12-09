MCSO: Body found in tote hidden behind church in Spring

article

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found behind an abandoned church in the 600 block Westridge in Spring, TX.

The sheriff's office says deputies found a large plastic tote hidden behind a shed that contained a woman's body.

The victim is described as a white female with dark blond or light brown hair, 50-60 years of age, 5 feet, weighing about 120 pounds. Investigators say the victim has dentures on her upper jaw. The sheriff's office says the victim has undergone a hysterectomy, gall bladder removal surgery, gastric bypass surgery and may have been a smoker.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying the victim. If you believe you may know this person, please call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.