Mayor Whitmire to merge Metro police, settle firefighter contract, restrict the homeless

Crime fighting, labor relations and homeless policy - Houston Mayor John Whitmire is making news on multiple fronts in an exclusive interview with FOX 26.

On his priority mission of improving public safety, Whitmire is moving to merge Metro's police department into HPD under the command of Chief Troy Finner.

"We are working out the details as I talk, and no one has to worry about losing their job. It's a force multiplier. We have got to use other departments and Metro has a large population, large police force, about 280. I've lived here when we have had a park police and airport police, and we rolled them under HPD, so we can divide up the city and make sure no community goes unprotected," said Whitmire.

And in a telling indicator of his evolving policy, Whitmire told Houston Regional Business Council that Houston's homeless do not have the right "to camp out on our streets."

"They need a shelter to go to, and when they have a shelter they need, to use it, and we don't need to allow activists to interfere with sound, safe, healthy plans for the homeless," said Whitmire.

Finally, the City's Chief Executive very publicly placed a two-month timeline on a settlement with long-suffering Houston firefighters while confirming the liability for back wages inherited from the Turner Administration is formidable, and could require that the City issue a bond to settle a legitimate debt.

"We will have some tough negotiations. But we are all in this together, and they understand that. I would not rule out anything at this point. Big number. We have got to pay for it, and we've actually used bonds in previous settlements. A 'settlement bond' is actually what it is called. We will see how that turns out. But we are going to have a contract with the firefighters. It's going to be fair to the firefighters and fair to the public," said Whitmire.

A recent Greater Houston Partnership analysis of the city's pending obligation to firefighters placed their lingering debt at an estimated $500 million for the back wages and benefits accumulated over the seven years of labor contract impasse with former Mayor Sylvester Turner.