Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced the new commissioners to the Houston Housing Authority on Friday.

According to the mayor's office, the appointments follow his concerns about financial mismanagement and operational effectiveness within the agency.

Mayor Whitmire appointed seven individuals, each selected for their experience and credibility, to guide the Housing Authority. These appointments, effective immediately, do not require confirmation by the Houston City Council:

Joseph "Jody" Proler, appointed to Position One, term expiring January 31, 2026.

Alton Smith, appointed to Position Two, term expiring January 31, 2025.

Kenneth C. Li, appointed to Position Three, term expiring January 31, 2026.

Stephanie A. G. Ballard, reappointed to Position Four, term expiring January 31, 2025.

Kristy Kirkendoll, reappointed to Position Five, term expiring January 31, 2026.

Cynthia Aceves-Lewis, appointed to Position Six, term expiring January 31, 2025.

Darryl Wilson, appointed to Position Seven, term expiring January 31, 2026.

HHA President & CEO David Northern, Sr. recently told Whitmire the HHA had to stop issuing vouchers due to escalating per-unit costs. Northern's letter was also said to mention how the decision to halt voucher issuance affected groups such as veterans, persons with disabilities, and the homeless.

"Houstonians should be able to trust that the Houston Housing Authority is operating with transparency and in the best interest of people who need affordable housing. Some of HHA’s recent missteps are unacceptable, including a recent decision to approve more than ten affordable housing deals (PFCs) with developers," said Mayor Whitmire. "I plan to increase affordable housing throughout the city, give Houstonians options, and make our city the most affordable big city in which to live. The HHA is moving in the opposite direction, so I am making immediate changes."