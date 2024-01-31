Houston mayor says residents' high water bills 'will be actively dismissed'

Houston residents slammed with massive, unexplained water bills were announced some welcome relief.

Mayor John Whitmire addressed the issue "head-on" after telling reporters the "outrageous bills will be actively dismissed."

Whitmire also stated the city will be running a computer analysis of the impacted households and issuing a new bill based on average consumption.

The Houston mayor says he's preparing to release details of his water bill relief plan later this week.