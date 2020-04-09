Mayor asks Houstonians to pause for 'Day of Prayer' today

article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking residents to pause for a moment of prayer or silent meditation on Thursday.

At noon, Mayor Turner will be joined by elected officials and community leaders for a moment of collective prayer, silence and meditation in observance of a Day of Prayer.

Mayor Turner asks that Houstonians join from wherever they are at the time.

“Please pause at noon from home, work, the store, the doctors office for a moment of prayer or silent meditation and ask God in your own way to heal our land. And thank him for what he has done, is doing and will do. Thank you!” the mayor wrote on Twitter.

Mayor Turner also asked that churches ring their bells 12 times “to show unity and strength.”

The City of Houston remains under a "Stay Home - Work Safe" order that was issued for all of Harris County until April 30.

There have been more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the city.

