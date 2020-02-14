Mayde Creek Jr. High students treated for smoke inhalation after phone battery begins smoking

article

Multiple Katy ISD's Mayde Creek Junior High School students were transported to the hospital after a student’s cell phone began to smoke during lunch, officials say.

Officials say around 11:30 a.m. a student's cell phone battery started to smoke, filling the school's cafeteria with smoke. Students were relocated to the gymnasium.

Ten students are being treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital.

The school dismissed students early.

Mayde Creek Junior High School sent the following letter to parents:

Dear Mayde Creek Junior High (MCJH) Parents/Guardians and Staff,

The purpose of this message is to inform you that today during lunch a student’s cell phone battery began to smoke. Students in the cafeteria were immediately relocated to the gym. The campus did not need to be evacuated and remained on schedule. Any student experiencing distress from the smoke were referred to the nurse. EMS services were called to the campus to provide additional medical services as needed.

I would like to reassure parents that the safety of our students at MCJH and throughout Katy ISD is a top priority.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Dr. David Paz

Principal

Mayde Creek Junior High