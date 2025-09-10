Egg farm fire in Wharton County reported; multiple fire departments on scene
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple fire departments around Wharton County are at the scene of a structure fire at a reported egg farm, officials say.
Wharton County Constable’s Office reported a commercial building fire on FM 442 between Boling and Lane City.
Residents nearby are asked to avoid the area at this time while crews work.
No further information has been provided. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.