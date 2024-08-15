Matthew Perry's death investigation reveals how doctors can risk it all for some extra cash & clout
HOUSTON - Authorities in Los Angeles charged five people -- including Perry's personal assistant and two doctors -- with illegally providing the actor with ketamine.
Authorities say the two doctors were Perry's initial source of the drug, illegally selling him 20 vials for $55,000 over two months.
