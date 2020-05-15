Massive flooding traps cars in southeast Texas Friday evening

Dangerous flooding occurred Friday across southeast Texas. A flash flood warning was issued in numerous counties because of torrential rain and high water.

“I’ve lived here my whole life,” said Brianna Ochoa in Pasadena. “It’s never been this bad before.”

According to the National Weather Service, Pasadena received between 2-4 inches of rain within hours.

Police Departments in Pasadena and League City posted to social media warning people to avoid driving if possible.

On Friday, several cars in Pasadena were left abandoned in flood water.

“The car just stalled out,” said Ochoa. “The battery just stopped. Water went in the exhaust. It just stopped. There’s nothing left.”

Red Bluff Road near the Beltway, was one of the areas hardest hit.

According to a tow truck driver, high water was making it tough for them to even respond to abandoned vehicles left on roads.

“Right now we have about 15,” said Keith Smith, a tow truck driver. “They have an 18-wheeler stuck. Flooded.”

A wild Friday of weather for the area with more rain expected throughout the weekend.

“I thought I could make it through the water,” said Kristina, a driver whose car got stuck in flood water. “My message for everyone is, stay home. Don’t flood your car out.”