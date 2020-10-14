Massive fire burns apartment complex under construction in west Harris Co.

Firefighters responded to the scene of a massive fire in west Harris County on Wednesday morning.

SkyFOX aerials showed multiple structures engulfed in flames near the Katy Freeway and Grand Parkway.

Officials said the fire was burning at an apartment complex that was under construction on Partnership Way.

Harris County ESD 48 battled the fire with assistance from other fire departments including Houston, Katy, Westlake and ESD 200.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and was being monitored as a precautionary measure.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. They say two buildings and six garages were affected.