Mary Marchand found safe after going missing nearly week ago

Friendswood Police announced the woman who was reported missing on May 24 has been found safe after nearly a week.

Officials say 46-year-old Mary Marchand was located and her family has been notified. Friendswood authorities say she was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Marchand was last seen in the 1100 block of Peregrine Drive around 10 p.m. and reportedly suffers from a psychiatric illness.