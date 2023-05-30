Mark Berman becomes second member of the Houston Texans Media Wall of Fame

The Houston Texans honored FOX 26 Sports Director Mark Berman on Tuesday as he nears his retirement after 37 years at KRIV.

The Texans inducted Berman into the John McClain Media Hall of Fame.

The Texans Organization hosted a reception at NRG Stadium.

Some of the notable people in attendance included Texans CEO Cal McNair, Houston Texans Foundation Vice President Hannah McNair, General Manager Nick Caserio, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, and Communications Director Omar Majzoub.

"I have known Mark for a long time and when you think of the values of the John McClain Media Wall of Fame, unrelenting commitment, integrity, and fairness, there is nobody that represents that better than Mark Berman," said Texans President Greg Grissom.

Berman, who grew up in nearby Hempstead, has said that working in Houston was a dream come true for him.

Berman is only the second person to make the wall.

"I've got my immediate family here. I've got my family from FOX here and I've got all of you guys and all of you'll be related to the Texans. Media. Everybody I've covered. So I've got all of these families that are connected to me all in one spot. At one time. Kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" stated Berman.

"All three families helping me celebrate the end of my career at FOX here in Houston and it wouldn’t have happened if not for Omar, his staff, Lindsay, the Texans, the McNair family and I can't tell you how honored I am and happy and thrilled that ya'll have done this for me. Thank ya'll very much."

"Mark Berman is a true professional, and he has been a great asset to the Houston sports community," said Texans Owner and CEO Cal McNair. "We are proud to honor him for his many years of service."

Berman's last night on FOX 26 will be two weeks from now on June 12th.

"I think for all reporters and everyone coming in after you, I think you have laid an awesome foundation of how it should be done," said DeMeco Ryans. "Done with integrity, done with class, and done the right way."

An accomplishment Berman's family in attendance said they are proud of…37 years at KRIV.

His young grandson, Jackson, seemed impressed by his grandfather's career spanning nearly four decades years at KRIV.

"It's crazy. Like, he's been working here so long. It's finally the end," stated Jackson.