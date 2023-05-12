FOX 26 Houston Sports Director Mark Berman retiring in June

article

FOX 26 Sports Director Mark Berman is retiring after 37 years with the station.

After sharing the news of his retirement with the FOX 26 team on Friday morning, Berman publicly made the announcement on his Twitter account, which he has used to break some of the biggest sports stories over the years.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

"Growing up in my hometown of Hempstead, I dreamed of being a sportscaster on television in Houston. FOX 26 helped make that dream become a reality," Berman wrote.

Berman became the weekend sports anchor/reporter for FOX 26 in 1986 and then sports director two years later.

He has had a reputation for years for constantly scooping the competition. Just a few of the major stories he has broken in recent years include Tilman Fertitta’s purchase of the Houston Rockets, Carlos Correa reaching a deal with the Minnesota Twins that would end his tenure with the Astros, and Michael Brantley re-signing with the Astros when it was reported by others that he was going to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Upon the announcement of his retirement, Berman even received congratulations from the Houston Texans.

In a statement shared on social media, Janice, Cal, and Hannah McNair wrote, "On behalf of our entire organization, we want to congratulate our friend Mark Berman on a legendary career. We have so much respect for the way Mark has gone about his business for over 40 years and there are few media members we've enjoyed working with more. Mark will forever hold a special place in our franchise's history and we look forward to celebrating him in a few weeks."

In his announcement, Berman also shared kind words for his colleagues at FOX 26.

"Working for FOX 26 General Manager D’Artagnan Bebel has made it that much more special. He’s a leader, mentor, and father figure all rolled into one," Berman wrote. "What a privilege it’s been to cover sports in the great city of Houston and to work at FOX 26, a great Houston television station."

June 12 will be Berman’s last night on FOX 26 News at 9 p.m.