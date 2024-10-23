A parking garage at 5599 San Felipe is the last place Christopher Katthage saw his cats, Dumbell and Felix.

That was two weeks ago. But the 42-year-old Marine Corp Vet says he's not giving up.

"In the last four to five years, it's been chaotic to say the least," Christopher said.

When you look at all Christopher has gone through, it's a miracle he's still standing.

He survived two tours in Iraq with hardly a scratch.

On April 21, 2021, Christopher says he was shot multiple times at an apartment complex during an unprovoked attack.

"I was shot nine times in the back and in the side, which blew out my entire digestive system," he said. "I lost my colon, my spleen, about half of my stomach."

On April 1, 2023, Christopher crashed his motorcycle, and lost his leg.

"And crushed my right shoulder at the same time," he said.

Christopher has spent the past couple of weeks doing whatever he can to find his two cats, Dumbell and Felix.

"My absolute life buddies, support system I've had over the last four years," he said.

Christopher parked in an garage to see an attorney. His two cats were in the car.

"As I leaned over to put on my prosthetic leg, the girl, Dumbell, jumped off my shoulder, and jumped out the door," said Christopher.

"She ran under the car, I started freaking out, started putting on my leg. As soon as I got it on to stand up, my boy cat, Felix, jumped off my leg, and ran under the car in the other direction."

Christopher says he's gone to every shelter in the area hoping to find his fur babies.

"They mean a lot to me. They're the ones who got me through some really hard times mentally, and got me off my butt to physically start doing things," he said. "They need to be home for my sake and their sake."

If you know where Dumbell and Felix are, call 832-713-4211. A $1,000 reward is being offered.