While this will not be the legislative session recreational use of pot gets the "green light" in the Lone Star State, there is a significant development in the ongoing campaign to liberalize Texas marijuana restrictions with expanded access to medical cannabis still very much moving toward Governor Greg Abbott's desk.

If approved House Bill 1805 would allow physicians to prescribe cannabis to patients suffering chronic pain instead of traditional opioids.

HB-1805 also increases flexibility when it comes to the allowable dose for a number of conditions including epilepsy, cancer, autism, multiple sclerosis, and PTSD.

The measure has already earned approval by the full Texas House and with 39 days left in the legislative session has moved to the State Senate for consideration.

"Chronic pain is a common sense addition. Where we see a robust medical program in states, we see drug overdoses, opioid overdoses reduced by 25 percent," said Jax James, NORML state policy director.

Fifty-five thousand Texans currently participate in the state's compassionate use program with more expected if HB-1805 is signed into law.

Also, still under consideration at the legislature is House Bill 21, a measure that would both eliminate arrest and reduce the criminal penalty for Texans found to be in possession of an ounce or less of marijuana.

"If both of these bills pass this session it will be a great improvement to the lives of Texans and get us more in line with what Texans want to see in our state. Sometimes the legislature lags behind what the voters want," said James.