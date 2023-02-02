A majority of Texans support legislation that would legalize marijuana for both medical and recreational use, according to a new survey by the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs.

The report is part of a series in which Texas adults were asked about legislative issues being considered by Texas lawmakers this legislative session.

According to the survey conducted online, 82% of Texans support legislation to make marijuana legal for a wide range of medical purposes with a prescription, and 56% were strongly in support.

On the issue of decriminalizing marijuana, 81% of Texans support of legislation to make the penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana a citation, similar to a traffic ticket, the survey shows.

According to the report, 67% of Texans support legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana for adults over the age of 21, and 47% were strongly in support.

Overall, when asked about their preferred marijuana policy, the report shows that just over half of Texans would opt for legislation making marijuana legal for both medical and recreational use, just over a quarter would prefer a policy only legalizing marijuana for medical use, and 18% of Texans prefer the current policy in which marijuana is not legal.

Currently in Texas, the Compassionate Use Program only allows certain physicians to prescribe low-THC cannabis – ingested only through swallowing and not smoking – for a limited number of conditions including epilepsy, seizure disorders and terminal cancer.

According to the report, 63% of both Democrats and Independents prefer legislation that would legalize marijuana for both medical and recreational use, while only 38% of Republicans are in favor of the policy. The report also states that the median Republicans' preferred policy would only allow marijuana for medical use.

According to the report, 1,200 respondents participated in the survey and matched a sampling frame of demographics and education levels to be representative of the Texas adult population.

The report further delves into Texans’ beliefs around the sale and use of marijuana, including the impact on government revenue. It also breaks down the data into specific demographics.

To see the full findings of the report on marijuana policy preferences, click here. Click here to see the other reports in the series.