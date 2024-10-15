The Brief Marching Thunder is a community band made up of students from LaMarque Middle and High School. The band has been invited to perform at North Carolina A&T's Homecoming, a prestigious event known as "The Greatest Homecoming on Earth." The band is seeking donations to help cover the costs of the trip, with a goal of raising $7,000.



Marching Thunder is a small community band out of LaMarque, Texas, near Galveston.

The group is made up of 31 kids from LaMarque Middle and High School that are packed with a lot of power and pride.

SUGGESTED: Houston-area volunteer firefighters in Florida to provide aid

"Everything is better than this small little town," said Kendre Nance, Head Director of Marching Thunder.

This group has an undeniable rhythm that started in 2022, and they have performed in events across Houston and Galveston.

"Alot of them haven't been outside of Galveston County itself, like the furthest they've been is to the island," said Tytianna Tucker, Assistant Director.

However, they received a call asking them to perform at North Carolina A&T’s Homecoming, also known as The Greatest Homecoming on Earth.

It is an opportunity they cannot miss.

"We are not just a community group that's just going to put your kids here, make them practice every day, and they only do Mardi Gras parades. We want to give them experiences, we want to give them lifelong memories," said Tucker.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Kendre told FOX 26 he started this group to give back to a community where he grew up and help create the next band of musicians, especially for those who are trying to beat the odds.

"We have more of a lower income group of kids, we don’t really try to make them. That’s why all we do is fund raise," said Nance.

However, after a flow of countless donations, they still need $7,000 to make the trip this weekend, according to Tancey Houston.

Tancey Houston is the owner of sponsor of her own non-profit, Synt with Love. She discovered Marching Thunder at the Galveston Juneteenth Parade and wanted to help. Now she helps make their outfits, such t-shirts, tracksuits, and more.

Now she is hoping the community can help step up.

"In a group organization or whatever, some are less fortunate than others, and my thing was that if one go, all of them are going," said Houston.

Both Tucker and Nance are not only in their 20’s, but they are also former Prarie View Band members and graduates who want to pass the baton to the next generation.

"Just opening their eyes and realizing there is a lot of history behind it. It's not just going to a predominately Black school, but there is a lot of opportunity that these schools have that nobody talks about," said Tucker.

This is not their first big performance, but it could be the biggest one yet, so if you'd like to help, click here to e-mail the organization.