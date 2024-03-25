As March Madness captivates sports fans across the nation with its thrilling games and unexpected outcomes, Raising Cane’s is introducing a promotion that adds an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.

Throughout March, Raising Cane’s is inviting fans to participate in their Underdog Challenge. For every upset that occurs during the tournament, Raising Cane’s will be giving away free Box Combos to selected winners. This promotion aims to celebrate the underdogs and reward fans for their support.

To enter for a chance to win a free Box Combo, participants can register on the CanesUnderdogChallenge.com website. It's important to note that participants must be 18 years or older to be eligible for the promotion.

This promotion offers an opportunity for basketball enthusiasts to enjoy Raising Cane’s signature menu items at no cost while cheering on their favorite teams during March Madness.

Whether your bracket is intact or in shambles, Raising Cane’s March Madness promotion provides an additional incentive for fans to engage with the tournament and celebrate the unpredictable nature of college basketball.

For more information and to enter the Underdog Challenge, interested individuals can visit CanesUnderdogChallenge.com.



