As March Madness sweeps across the nation, basketball fans in Houston are gearing up for the excitement of buzzer-beaters, Cinderella stories, and bracket-busting upsets. Whether you're a die-hard college basketball enthusiast or simply enjoy the electrifying atmosphere of tournament games, Houston's vibrant bar and restaurant scene offers plenty of options to catch all the action while enjoying specials and deals.

From cozy neighborhood pubs to bustling sports bars, here's a rundown of the top spots in Houston where you can immerse yourself in the madness of March while savoring delicious food and drinks at discounted prices.

Southside Sporting Club

This sports bar in Stafford is hosting daily March Madness watch parties and happy hours from March 16 to April 3, 2023.

Southside Sporting Club offers watch parties with great deals all week! Enjoy Seafood Boil Sundays, Crawfish Mondays/Saturdays, $5 drinks on Tuesdays, 50 cent wings on Wednesdays, March Madness Happy Hour Thursdays, and $2.50 frozen drinks/$5 premium drinks on Fridays. Happy Hour runs Monday-Friday, extended on Fridays until 9 pm!

Location: 11110 W Airport Blvd, Stafford, TX 77477

The Savoy

This neighborhood bar in the Third Ward is hosting Free Watch Parties and March Madness specials starting March 22 straight through the championship on April 8. Co-owned by University of Houston women’s, Basketball alum Claire "Long" Watson, the bar offers $5 collegiate-themed cocktails including "The Coug" and "The Tiger. "

There are $1 wings in various homemade sauces including four new sauces (Honey garlic, Spicy Asian BBQ, Mango Habanero, and Caribbean Jerk) on game days! Special deals include a Savoy Slider and draft beer for $7. With booths and high-top table seating for up to 250 fans and TVs, the location is an ideal area for enjoying the tournament's excitement and camaraderie.

Location: 4402 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004

Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s presents an enticing lineup of deals for March Madness fans. Enjoy $5 Happy Hour all day on March 21, $2 beers and $5 shots from March 22 to April 8, and All You Can Eat Wings paired with a $10 Power Card for the championship on April 8 starting at $22.99 after 4pm. Participate in the Bracket Busters Giveaway for a chance to win up to 1 million game chips by submitting your busted bracket via social media to Dave & Buster’s.

Location: Multiple locations

Christian’s Tailgate

Christian’s Tailgate, a longstanding Houston establishment with five locations, is known for its sports bar ambiance and acclaimed hamburgers. Karaoke nights are a regular feature on Fridays and Saturdays. During March Madness, they offer the MM High Noon Seltzer promo, where prices decrease as the University of Houston progresses in the tournament.

Location: Multiple locations

Daiq's

Daiq's offers a March Madness special featuring $7 select premium drinks during all games. Guests enjoy free parking and admission, with an added perk of a complimentary bottle of champagne for birthday celebrations. The venue promotes a casual atmosphere, welcoming both families and friends without cover charges or dress codes.

Location: 7333 West Sam Houston Pkwy South Suite 101 Houston TX 77072

Avenida Houston

Cheer on the Coogs at the official March Madness UH Men's Basketball Watch Party on the Plaza at Avenida Houston. Admission is free.

Location: 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

Post Oak Ice House



You can catch all of the March Madness action at Post Oak Ice House. The sports bar features huge projectors and 20 HDTVs. They also have a rotating selection of dozens of beers as well as liquor and cocktails.

Location: 5610 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX, United States, Texas



So grab your brackets, rally your friends, and get ready to cheer on your favorite teams in style!