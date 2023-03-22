Houston's favorite mattress salesman is stepping up again as the Houston Cougars advance to the Sweet 16.

The University of Houston Men's Basketball Team will be advancing to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive season. Two busloads of students from UH will depart for Kansas City on Thursday to help cheer on their fellow Coogs as they take on Miami Friday night.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, according to UH, will be paying for all the student buses.

The buses are expected to leave Thursday at 8 a.m. at Parking Lot 21 on Martin Luther King Blvd. and leave for Kansas City. They're planning to arrive by 8 p.m. and stay until postgame Sunday. However, if the Coogs are not so lucky, then the buses will drive back to Houston Saturday morning.

For those that cannot make it to Kansas City, UH says there will be a large screen set up at Frontier Fiesta for students to watch the Sweet 16 together. The popular student-led spring festival is held in the TDECU Stadium parking lot at the corner of Scott and Wheeler.