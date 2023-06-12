Federal student loan repayments will resume for 43 million borrowers on September 1, after a three-and-a-half-year pause.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau expects one in five borrowers to struggle to make payments amid high inflation.

The debt ceiling bill passed by Congress established that Federal student loan payments, and accruing interest, will resume September 1.

"We're not able to pay, we're not going to," said student loan borrower Jacque Abron.

Many borrowers like Jacque Abron say they won't be able to afford to resume their federal student loan payments.

"No one has the money," Abron said. "I’m a teacher in Texas, so we’re already underpaid. I just won’t have the funds to pay a $400 or $500 payment."

"We’re going to see a mass default. I tell everyone to bulletproof themselves," said Alan Collinge, founder of the advocacy group StudentLoanJustice.org.

Collinge says he expects defaults to be much higher at 70%. Student Loan Justice is calling for legislators to restore the right to discharge federal student loans in bankruptcy court.

"Nobody wants to have to file for bankruptcy. But simply having the leverage of bankruptcy on the borrowers' side is what's most important, and we're not going to have that when these payments are turned back on," said Collinge.

Abron, a member of the group, agrees.

"It’s not like we’re just running up our student loans, and we want to discharge them. That’s not the case. It’s struggling students," Abron said.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on President Biden's loan forgiveness plan soon, which could erase up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants, and up to $10,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year.

Borrowers can start preparing for loan repayments now. Student loan expert and founder of BenElevate, Inc. Jason DiLorenzo says the first step is setting up a budget to include the payments.

Loan servicers changed for 14 million borrowers last year. Borrowers who haven't been notified can log in to My Federal Student Aid to find their current loan servicer and expected payment.

If you cannot afford to resume your payments, you can apply for a Graduated Repayment Plan, an Extended Repayment Plan, a Pay as You Go Plan, a Revised Pay as You Go plan, an Income-Contingent Repayment Plan, or an Income-Driven Repayment Plan, which can cut payments as low as zero.

"The income-driven loan plans have 20 years of forgiveness attached to them, 20 or 25 years. So if you’re paying based on your income for 20 or 25 years, and you still have outstanding debt, it gets forgiven at that point, whether you work in service or not," explained DiLorenzo.

DiLorenzo also says applications for Public Service Loan Forgiveness are currently moving much smoother.

"The PSLF limited waiver came out in the first week of October 2021. So at that point, 16,000 had gotten PSLF, about $1.25 billion," said DiLorenzo. "Today we’re at between 650,000 to 700,000 borrowers with PSLF granted already."

Borrowers already in default can enroll in a temporary program called Fresh Start, which lets you get your loan back in good standing, build your credit, and sign up for an income-driven repayment plan.