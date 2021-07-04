Man's body found lying in driveway of south Houston with 'some type of blunt trauma'

article

Police uncovered a frightening sight overnight Sunday after a man's body was seen lying in the driveway of a south Houston cemetery.

Officials were called out to Forest Lawn Cemetery in the 8600 block of Almeda Genoa around 3 a.m. when they found an unidentified man's body in the driveway.

Initial investigations from HPD say the victim suffered what appeared to be "some type of blunt trauma."

However, at this point, authorities are unsure what or who killed the man and whether he was killed there or dumped in the cemetery but an investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

