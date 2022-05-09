Man's body found in park on Alief ISD elementary school campus property

article

Investigators are on the scene of an Alief ISD elementary school, after a man's body was found in a park on campus property.

The school district says the male was found unresponsive around 7:15 a.m. at the school located in the 10200 block of Spice Lane in southwest Houston. The address provided is for Landis Elementary School.

Houston Police homicide detectives are on the scene and are receiving assistance from Alief ISD police. They say a mother who was walking her child to school saw the man, and thought he was sleeping. But with a closer look, it was determined he was unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the man's cause of death is unknown.

He is only described as an unidentified Hispanic male.

The district says classes are going on as usual.