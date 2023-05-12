Man's body found in Brays Bayou in Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities have recovered a man’s body from Brays Bayou in Houston.
Police said a dive team was responding to the scene near Texas Spur 5 and Wheeler.
According to police, the man’s body was discovered around 9:15 a.m. Friday.
Police have not released any information on the man's identity.
Authorities have been searching the bayou since Wednesday night when a man went missing after jumping in to save two children, but police have not confirmed if the case is related.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.